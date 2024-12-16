'Struggle of Bangladesh people should not be viewed in different way'

A Facebook post by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Victory Day has sparked strong reactions in Bangladesh. In the post, Modi referred to the surrender of the Pakistani army in 1971 as "India's historic victory."

However, he made no mention of the people of Bangladesh or their struggle for independence.

In response to Modi's post, Bangladesh's interim government's law adviser wrote, "16 December 1971, was the day of Bangladesh's victory. India was a ally in this victory, nothing more."

Not only Asif Nazrul but many people on social media have also expressed their anger. When asked for comments, several politicians also expressed their discontent.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP's standing committee, told Prothom Alo, "The struggle of the people of Bangladesh should not be viewed in different way."