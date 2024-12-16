Reaction over Modi's statement
'Struggle of Bangladesh people should not be viewed in different way'
A Facebook post by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Victory Day has sparked strong reactions in Bangladesh. In the post, Modi referred to the surrender of the Pakistani army in 1971 as "India's historic victory."
However, he made no mention of the people of Bangladesh or their struggle for independence.
In response to Modi's post, Bangladesh's interim government's law adviser wrote, "16 December 1971, was the day of Bangladesh's victory. India was a ally in this victory, nothing more."
Not only Asif Nazrul but many people on social media have also expressed their anger. When asked for comments, several politicians also expressed their discontent.
Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP's standing committee, told Prothom Alo, "The struggle of the people of Bangladesh should not be viewed in different way."
Narendra Modi wrote, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history.”
Hasnat Abdullah, a key organiser of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also criticised Modi’s Facebook post.
“This was Bangladesh’s Liberation War. That war was for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan. But Modi claimed the war to be only of India and their achievement. The existence of Bangladesh is defied in their speeches,” Hasnat Abdullah wrote on his Facebook post.
Hasnat Abdullah also wrote that when India claims Bangladesh’s Liberation War as its own achievement, it is seen as a direct threat to Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Bangladesh gained its independence after nine months of war. The struggle of the people of Bangladesh should not be viewed differently. The independence and sovereignty of a nation should be respected with mutual respect and dignity."
Prothom Alo also spoke to three other politicians on the matter.
Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, "I strongly condemn Modi's statement. It is unacceptable."
Shahadat Hossain, spokesperson for the 12-party alliance, which is in joint movement with BNP, said, "The people of Bangladesh fought and won the war for independence. The statement of India's prime minister is not a friendly expression." He added that such comments stem from an authoritarian mindset.
On the other hand, Zunaid Saki, the chief coordinator of the Ganasamhati Andolon, told Prothom Alo, "India does not truly appreciate or consider the significance of Bangladesh's struggle for independence. This is once again proven by Narendra Modi's post."