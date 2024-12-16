Asif Nazrul strongly condemns Modi’s FB status on Victory Day
Interim government’s law adviser Asif Nazrul has strongly condemned a Facebook post of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Bangladesh’s Victory Day.
Asif Nazrul took a dig at Narendra Modi attaching the screenshot of the Indian prime minister’s Facebook post.
“I strongly condemn it. 16 December, 1971 was Victory Day for Bangladesh. India was just our ally, nothing else,” Asif Nazrul posted on his verified Facebook.
Narendra Modi wrote, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history.”
Hasnat Abdullah, a key organiser of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also criticised Modi’s Facebook post.
“This was Bangladesh’s Liberation War. That war was for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan. But Modi claimed the war to be only of India and their achievement. The existence of Bangladesh is defied in their speeches,” Hasnat Abdullah wrote on his Facebook post.
Hasnat Abdullah also wrote that when India claims Bangladesh’s Liberation War as its own achievement, it is seen as a direct threat to Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“We must continue our fight against this threat from India,” Hasnat Abdullah wrote.