Asif Nazrul strongly condemns Modi’s FB status on Victory Day

Hasnat Abdullah, a key organiser of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also criticised Modi’s Facebook post.

“This was Bangladesh’s Liberation War. That war was for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan. But Modi claimed the war to be only of India and their achievement. The existence of Bangladesh is defied in their speeches,” Hasnat Abdullah wrote on his Facebook post.

Hasnat Abdullah also wrote that when India claims Bangladesh’s Liberation War as its own achievement, it is seen as a direct threat to Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We must continue our fight against this threat from India,” Hasnat Abdullah wrote.