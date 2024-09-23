Bangladesh strongly protests Amit Shah’s remarks

The foreign ministry on Monday strongly protested the highly derogatory remarks of Indian home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah regarding the Bangladeshi citizens during a recent political meeting in Jharkhand.

At the same time, the Bangladesh government has called upon the political leaders of India to refrain from making such slanderous and unacceptable remarks.

The foreign ministry handed over a protest note to Indian deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh Pawan Badhe expressing extreme disconent over the remarks of the Indian home minister to Indian deputy high commissioner in Bangladesh, said a press release on Monday.