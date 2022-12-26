Diesel spills into river, posing threat to biodiversity

On a spot visit on Monday morning, this correspondent saw hundreds of fishermen of Bhola sadar and Daulatkhan collecting the spilled diesel by soaking up clothes. Besides, the air of the area is filled with the odor of oil that makes the lives of nearby people unbearable.

The master of Sagor Nandini-2 vessel, Masudur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the oil-laden vessel set out for Chandpur from Chattogram on Saturday night. The tanker collided with another ship early on Sunday in the Meghna river in Bhola sadar area due to dense fog, resulting in a crack underneath.

That caused the vessel to sink with 1.1 million litres of diesels onboard. Later, the local fishermen rescued 12 people from the vessel using sand-laden ships, he added.

The master also said coast guards have collected around 1000 litres of oil and the remaining had drifted away.