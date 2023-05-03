BNP-Jamaat demonstrators quit scene as PM invites for talk: PM speechwriter

Nazrul Islam said the prime minister expressed her desire to talk with the representatives of the BNP-Jamaat as she saw them demonstrating outside the hotel amid cold and rain while coming to attend the civic reception.

"What do they want to say? Let them do that coming in, here," he quoted the PM as saying.

The PM's PS-II and one official from the local Bangladesh mission went to the demonstrators to invite them to the hotel after getting permission from the prime minister.