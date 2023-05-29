Bangladesh believes in peace, not in conflict: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh believes in peace and would do whatever is required for peace.

"We believe in peace, not in conflict. Bangladesh always believes in peace and it would do all possible things whatever is required to establish peace," she said.

The premier made this remark while addressing an event organised marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

"We want peaceful solution to any conflict," she said, adding "We don't want arms race because women, children and each family suffer the most for it. Therefore, our goal is to protect them from the sufferings."

Sheikh Hasina said ensuring peace in the world is now more difficult than in the past, as the evil forces are using the advantages of technology is taking away the peace of people's lives.

"With the recent development and advancement of technology, new threats of evil forces are increasing," she said.

She said that technology is giving people opportunities in all fields including socioeconomic development, but "we also see that the evil forces are also using technology creating confusion among the people and is taking away the peace of people's lives".

So, peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions have to deal with complex multidimensional situations, she noted.

"Hence, the need to enrich peacekeeping missions with advanced technology has increased manifold," she opined.