33pc power plants grapple with fuel crisis

There are five coal mines in the country but only one is extracting. A power plant at Barapukuria runs with its own coal. This plant also cannot use its full capacity due to lack of coal. The government made a policy decision not to extract from the remaining four mines due to debate over the method of coal extraction. So the remaining four power plants are dependent on imported coal. But now the government is thinking of extracting coal from domestic mines.

One out of five coal-operated power plants is completely shut down due to shortage of coal. Three of the remaining four have coal shortages. Only one of every five plant is running with full capacity.

Payra power plant with a capacity of 1,320 MW came into production three years ago with imported coal. The plant stopped production completely last Monday as coal supply was cut off due to outstanding bills caused by dollar crisis. The process of bringing coal has been resumed after paying USD 100 million dollars out of USD 300 million outstanding.

Bagerhat's Rampal power plant was closed twice due to shortage of dollars to buy coal. Currently it is operational but not producing electricity at full capacity. A unit of 660 MW capacity is generating an average of 300 MW.

Managing director of Rampal Power Plant Syed Ekram Ullah told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that the production is less than the capacity due to low stock of coal. A ship with coal is to arrive this Wednesday. Apart from this, the process of opening letter of credit is underway to increase imports.