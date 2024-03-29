Mobile phone users decline, half the population has no internet access

Mobile phone users who are over 15 declined to 74.2 per cent in 2023 from 74 per cent in 2020, but mobile phone users aged over 5 rose by 0.2 per cent during this period.

Forty-two per cent of people have access to mobile phones in urban areas and 71 per cent in rural areas. Sixty-three per cent of women have access to mobile phones in 2023, which was 63.3 per cent in 2020 while more than 86 per cent of men have access to mobile phones, which was 87 per cent three years ago.

Data show that the number of mobile phone users declined during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, but rose slightly in 2022 and 2023.