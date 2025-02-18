Bangladeshi patients to receive treatment in Kunming from March, hopes China 

He was speaking at a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday. The briefing was called to disclose updates on bilateral relations, following foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain’s recent trip to China.

During the visit in the last month, the adviser proposed the establishment of a Bangladesh-China friendship hospital in Dhaka. China is now awaiting a detailed proposal from Bangladesh regarding the project.

At the same time, the country, as per its previous decision, will be supplying specialised modern equipment for the treatment and rehabilitation of those injured in the July-August uprising. Some 20 modern robot-controlled medical equipment are scheduled to reach Dhaka early next month.