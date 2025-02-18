Bangladeshi patients to receive treatment in Kunming from March, hopes China
Three top-tier hospitals in China’s Yunnan province have been designated to receive Bangladeshi patients specifically. Relevant departments from both countries are working to improve medical service mechanisms, including streamlining visa procedures, clarifying treatment processes, and establishing translation teams.
If all the efforts continue smoothly, the first group of Bangladeshi patients could receive treatment in China as early as in March this year, said Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka.
He was speaking at a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday. The briefing was called to disclose updates on bilateral relations, following foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain’s recent trip to China.
During the visit in the last month, the adviser proposed the establishment of a Bangladesh-China friendship hospital in Dhaka. China is now awaiting a detailed proposal from Bangladesh regarding the project.
At the same time, the country, as per its previous decision, will be supplying specialised modern equipment for the treatment and rehabilitation of those injured in the July-August uprising. Some 20 modern robot-controlled medical equipment are scheduled to reach Dhaka early next month.
He also named three Chinese hospitals designated for patients from Bangladesh – The First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, and the Fuwai Yunnan Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.
When asked about China’s support to the reform process in Bangladesh, the ambassador said Beijing will not comment in this regard as it is a completely internal matter of Bangladesh.
As a friendly country, China wants to see stability, unity, and development in Bangladesh, he noted, adding that the Chinese Communist Party seeks to maintain good relations with all political parties in Bangladesh.