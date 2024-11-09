Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, all want to build a beautiful Bangladesh: Army chief
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Friday said people from all religions including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians want to build a beautiful Bangladesh
He said, “Together all religions, races and communities want to build a beautiful Bangladesh. We want to live in peace here and want the country and nation to prosper.”
Waker-Uz-Zaman was addressing the Kothim Chibor Dan programme and the National Buddhist Grand Conference as the chief guest at the International Buddhist Monastery in Merul Badda in Dhaka.
The army chief said, “When the azan was coming from the mosque, they (Buddhist leaders) said let us start after a while, let us wait for azan to end. This religious understating, harmony and compassion that they have shown is remarkable. ”
Saying that Buddhist devotees from various places of the country congregated here, Waker-Uz-Zaman added, “We want to see you regularly observing your religious ceremonies. You will live in peace. We will do whatever we need to do. Previously, we provided security during Durga Puja and it has been celebrated beautifully. We thanked everyone concerned for this. Whatever help and cooperation you need, we will provide.”
Mentioning peace and harmony is main mantra of Buddhism, the army chief said, “We have been here for thousands of years and this is our tradition. Hinduism is the oldest religion here, then Buddhism came 2,500 years ago, then Christianity came and lastly, Islam came in our country. We want a very peaceful coexistence of these four major religions. We will help each other, show solidarity, and assist other when someone faces trouble. We want to build a country of harmony in this way. We want to live in peace and happiness altogether.”
Diplomats stationed at various foreign missions in Dhaka also attended the event. Addressing them, Waker-Uz-Zaman said it is good to see that diplomats of various countries also joined the event, especially the ambassador of Thailand since they financed the construction of many Buddhist temples in this country. The ambassador of Vietnam and the high commissioner of Australia are also here and they also contributed to peace and harmony of Bangladesh, he added.
About three Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs (CHT) districts, the army chief said, “Since there is some lacking of peace and harmony in the CHT districts, we want to fill up it. We want to create a beautiful atmosphere so that Bengali and hill people can live together in the hills.”
Informing the audience that he also was posted in the CHT districts once, Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “I have my compassion and love for you. If I am told about what necessary for the peace in CHT districts, I will do it. My effort will continue so that Bengali and hill people, everyone can live in peace in CHT districts.”
“You (hill people) have your languages and cultures. We want to respect that. We want to protect this culture, language and life diversity. These are our resources. We will do whatever we have to do to conserve those,” the army chief said.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the CHT districts are full of natural scenic views and that can tourist destinations. There are many way to attract tourists. Besides, if schools, collages, medical colleges and universities are established, out hill brothers and sisters could study here and they them spread over various places at home and aboard with their skills.
Presided over by Bangladesh Buddhist Federation chief adviser professor Sukomal Barua, Thailand ambassador in Dhaka Makawadee Sumitmor, Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Manh Cuong and Australian acting high commissioner in Dhaka Nardia Simpson were present.