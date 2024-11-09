Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, all want to build a beautiful Bangladesh: Army chief

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Friday said people from all religions including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians want to build a beautiful Bangladesh

He said, “Together all religions, races and communities want to build a beautiful Bangladesh. We want to live in peace here and want the country and nation to prosper.”

Waker-Uz-Zaman was addressing the Kothim Chibor Dan programme and the National Buddhist Grand Conference as the chief guest at the International Buddhist Monastery in Merul Badda in Dhaka.

The army chief said, “When the azan was coming from the mosque, they (Buddhist leaders) said let us start after a while, let us wait for azan to end. This religious understating, harmony and compassion that they have shown is remarkable. ”