Treat teen gangs with a special approach, PM Hasina directs authorities
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the relevant authorities to tackle teen gangs with a special approach instead of treating them like traditional criminals.
The directive came during an unscheduled discussion at the cabinet meeting. The PM chaired the meeting held at her office in the city.
“The prime minister has given a special directive to deal with teen gangs. Everyone is asked to be engaged in it (to tackle gangs). Unlike the traditional approach to other criminals, we have to apply a slight special approach in the cases of them (teen gangs),” said cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain while briefing newspersons at the secretariat.
The prime minister has given the directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare, said the cabinet secretary.
She has instructed all concerned to be careful in dealing with the teenage criminals, even if they get involved in any crime. Scopes should be kept open for their correction and engaging them (juveniles) in various activities, she said.
The prime minister also asked the authorities not to keep such teenagers with other prisoners in jails.
The Ministry of Social Welfare was instructed to undertake projects in this regard, said the cabinet secretary.
He said there are three juvenile development centres (in Gazipur, Tongi and Jashore), but the PM asked for raising the number and enhancing the facilities further so that they (teenage criminals) could be corrected.