Bangladeshis 5th in setting up second home in Malaysia

The position of Bangladeshis is among the top in setting up a second home in Malaysia. The Bangladeshis are fifth in the list of participants in the country’s “Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H)” programme.

They are following the citizens of China, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

As of 31 January this year, as many as 3,604 Bangladeshis have set up their second home in Malaysia. Malaysian tourism, arts and culture minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently informed this to the country’s parliament, reported local media Malay Mail.