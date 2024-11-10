Interpol red notice planned for Hasina, other fugitives: Asif Nazrul

He said the government is committed to taking all necessary measures to repatriate fugitive accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in connection with the July-August mass killing case, which has been filed at the ICT.

“Red notices will be issued swiftly through Interpol,” he said, adding that fugitive fascist elements, regardless of where they may be in the world, will be held and brought to justice.

He assured that the government would put it maximum effort to ensure these people are returned to face trial.