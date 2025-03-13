Army Facebook Post
Magura rape victim’s condition critical, suffers 4 ‘cardiac arrest’ in one day
The condition of the eight-year-old child who was raped in Magura remains critical as she suffered four cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Army.
The child is currently on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. A high-level medical board of expert physicians at CMH is overseeing her treatment.
According to the army’s statement, the child's heart stopped four times on Wednesday but was revived each time through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
She is also undergoing dialysis due to an electrolyte imbalance, and her blood pressure remains critically low at 60/40 mm Hg or lower.
The statement emphasised that every effort is being made to save her life using advanced medical procedures. The army has urged the nation to pray for her recovery.
The child's mother has filed a case alleging rape. Her brother-in-law, his parents, and his elder brother have been arrested and remanded.
A Magura court has granted a seven-day remand for the father-in-law and five-day remands for the husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.
The child was first taken to Magura 250-bed Hospital in an unconscious state at around 11:30 am last Thursday by her sister’s mother-in-law.
She was later transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital that afternoon and subsequently to Dhaka Medical College Hospital later that night.
She was placed on life support on Friday night before being moved to CMH on Saturday evening for further critical care.