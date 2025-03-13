Magura rape victim’s condition critical, suffers 4 ‘cardiac arrest’ in one day

The condition of the eight-year-old child who was raped in Magura remains critical as she suffered four cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Army.

The child is currently on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. A high-level medical board of expert physicians at CMH is overseeing her treatment.

According to the army’s statement, the child's heart stopped four times on Wednesday but was revived each time through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).