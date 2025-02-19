‘Hasina was the superior commander of crimes against humanity’

Primary evidence of crimes against humanity committed in the country between 1 July and 5 August last year during the mass uprising has been found, with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina identified as the “superior commander”- the highest-level orderer - of these crimes.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam raised the issue before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) during a hearing on a case of crimes against humanity filed against her.

The tribunal has granted prosecutors an additional two months to submit the investigation report on Sheikh Hasina, setting the new deadline for 20 April.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal, led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder, issued the order on Tuesday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

During the hearing, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam stated that the investigation into the former prime minister is in its final stages.