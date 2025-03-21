Pakistan’s foreign minister, secretary to visit Dhaka in April

Pakistan is making renewed efforts to normalise bilateral relations with Bangladesh, which have remained stagnant for nearly 15 years since the student-led uprising that led to a change in government. While Bangladesh was initially cautious about deepening ties after last August, it is now engaging with Pakistan’s initiative, considering the potential benefits in trade, commerce, and regional integration.

As part of this diplomatic push, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, are scheduled to visit Dhaka in April, with a five-day gap between their arrivals.

A senior official of Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry told Prothom Alo on Thursday that a Foreign Secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place in Dhaka on 17 April.