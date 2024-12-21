The goods the ship brought from Pakistan this time

The container ship MV Yuan Jiang Fa Zhong arrived at the port on Saturday afternoon, one day later than scheduled.

This is the second time that the ship has arrived at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port from Karachi, Pakistan, carrying container goods.

The cargo brought from Pakistan this time includes the highest quantity of refined sugar and the mineral dolomite.

Direct container shipping between Karachi Port in Pakistan and Chattogram began in the second week of November this year. The first shipment brought 370 containers, of which 297 were from Pakistan and the rest were from the United Arab Emirates. This time, 811 containers were brought, of which 86 per cent came from Pakistan.