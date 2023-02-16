Don’t force students to reveal marital status in admission form of educational institutions: HC

The High Court on Thursday asked the authorities concerned not to force students to disclose their marital status in admission form in educational institutions, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justices Naima Haider and Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

Deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

On 14 November 2017, Fariha Ferdous and Nahid Sultana filed a writ petition attaching a report published in a national daily headlined “What the girl will do now?”.

According to the report, on 6 June 2013, a class X girl was raped but the rapists denied the allegation.