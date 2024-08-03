Five students shot as their procession faces Jubo League attacks

At least five students have sustained bullet wounds as the Jubo League men have attacked the student procession in Cumilla.

The attacks were carried out in the city’s Racecourse area around 1:15 pm on Saturday. At least 27 people, including the five students, sustained injuries in the attacks and subsequent clashes.

According to students and witnesses, under the demonstration programme announced by the Students Against Discrimination, the protesting students brought out a procession from the Cumilla Zilla School and were marching towards the police lines area.