Rokeya Prachy assaulted in front of Bangabandhu’s residence

Eyewitnesses say actress and activist Rokeya Prachy was beaten up by a group during a lamp-lighting sit-in held in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 on Wednesday evening.

The event was organised to seek justice for the murders related to the anti-discrimination student movement.

Earlier this afternoon, the actress had announced the programme on Facebook, marking the occasion of 15 August, previously observed as National Mourning Day.