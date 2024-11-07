Attack on free press won't be tolerated: CA press wing

Any attack on media freedom will not be tolerated as the government believes in freedom of press," chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said today, Thursday.

"We won't tolerate any attack on any newspaper. We are 100 percent committed to press freedom," he told reporters at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Alam said the interim government or any government agency did not make a single phone call to anyone regarding any report. "There is not a single such instance," he added.