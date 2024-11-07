Attack on free press won't be tolerated: CA press wing
Any attack on media freedom will not be tolerated as the government believes in freedom of press," chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said today, Thursday.
"We won't tolerate any attack on any newspaper. We are 100 percent committed to press freedom," he told reporters at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Alam said the interim government or any government agency did not make a single phone call to anyone regarding any report. "There is not a single such instance," he added.
He said they only politely conveyed to the concerned person to revisit his or her report whenever they noticed mistake in any report.
The interim government, press secretary said, did not shut down any newspaper, TV station or any online media.
Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were present at the briefing.
Replying to a query, Azad said the government saw the Editors' Council statement and reviewed that.
He said the government is seriously looking into the issue and is committed to do whatever necessary if anyone faces any problem.
Expressing deep concern, the Editors' Council recently said press freedom in the country is still under attack from certain quarters of society despite the interim government's promises to uphold it.