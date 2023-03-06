Qatar to stand beside Bangladesh to meet growing energy demand

Momen said, during the meeting, the prime minister sought more energy, especially one more million tonnes annually (MTA) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar to face the growing energy crisis induced by the Ukraine war.

“We want your (Qatar) help. Bangladesh faces energy problems due to the Ukraine war. I want more ... I will renew the contract. I want more LNG,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

In response, the Emir of Qatar asked how much Bangladesh wants. Then he was told that Bangladesh wants another MTA that means 16-17 containers. The Emir said his energy minister would meet the Bangladesh prime minister to discuss it before she leaves Qatar.