Qatar to stand beside Bangladesh to meet growing energy demand

Momen said, during the meeting, the prime minister sought more energy, especially one more million tonnes annually (MTA) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar to face the growing energy crisis induced by the Ukraine war.
“We want your (Qatar) help. Bangladesh faces energy problems due to the Ukraine war. I want more ... I will renew the contract. I want more LNG,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.
In response, the Emir of Qatar asked how much Bangladesh wants. Then he was told that Bangladesh wants another MTA that means 16-17 containers. The Emir said his energy minister would meet the Bangladesh prime minister to discuss it before she leaves Qatar.
“I’m ordering our energy minister today (Sunday) to meet you (Sheikh Hasina) before you leave here … I want to help you. Qatar will always come to help Bangladesh,” said the Emir.
Now Bangladesh is importing some 40 containers of energy that means 1.8-2.5 MTA.
Sheikh Hasina invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Bangladesh and then Sheikh Tamim said he would visit Bangladesh this year. “I’m giving words that I will visit Bangladesh this year,” he was quoted.
The prime minister further said Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones and different countries are making investments there. Qatar can also invest in those economic zones, she added.
About the Bangladeshi workers in Qatar, Sheikh Hasina told the Qatar Emir to take care of them as some workers are losing their jobs now.
In response, Sheikh Tamim said he always wants the welfare of Bangladesh and Bengali people.
We should be rewarded for our good performance, but you are giving punishment. UNDP should take a lead
In a separate meeting with UNDP administrator Achim Steiner at the Bilateral Meeting Room of the QNCC, the prime minister asked the UNDP to take lead so that the countries which are graduating from LDCs would not lose all international benefits entitled for LDCs at a time.
She said those who are graduating from the LDCs are being punished by withdrawing all types of facilities and benefits. UNDP should do some processing so that the countries do not lose all benefits at a time.
“We should be rewarded for our good performance, but you are giving punishment. UNDP should take a lead,” said the prime minister.
The UNDP administrator praised Bangladesh for its development, particularly the development of its rural economy and ensuring the urban facilities in the rural areas as well as its digitalisation.
He said the way Sheikh Hasina is building digital and smart Bangladesh is becoming a new model.
In a meeting with secretary general of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin at the QNCC, Sheikh Hasina sought technical assistance to ensure cybersecurity.
Besides, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, met the Bangladesh prime minister separately in the QNCC.
In the meeting, the Sheikh Hasina sought support of the UNCTAD to expand and diversify the trade of Bangladesh, and raise the production capacity of the country.
She also attended the LDC5 High-level Luncheon on Investment and partnership at the Exhibition Hall of QNCC.