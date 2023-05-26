EC ropes in police, admin officers to fix polling stations

The Election Commission (EC) officials used to decide the locations of polling stations in the national election. But the EC is now formulating a new guideline to allow administrative and police officials to be involved in the selection process.

However, there is resentment among EC officials over the move as they believe it would demean the commission's authority over the process.

According to some analysts, the people have doubts about the environment for a fair and inclusive election in the country. Against such a backdrop, the new guideline would only fuel their doubts about the commitment to holding a free and fair election.