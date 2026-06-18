Trees felled for roads in Satkania reserved forest

The Forest Department has objected to the construction of two roads through the Baitarani Reserved Forest in Satkania upazila of Chattogram. However, despite the objections, the process of road construction has not been halted.

Forest officials say work on the roads began eight months ago. They warn that the roads could increase the risks of forest encroachment, illegal intrusion, tree felling and the smuggling of forest resources.

Under the Local Government Engineering Department’s (LGED) IRIDP-3 (Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project on Priority Basis), initiatives have been taken to construct two roads through the reserved forest area under the Baitarani Beat of the Dohazari Range in Satkania.

The two roads are the Barua Para Road and the road from Sualak Bridge to Siddique Farm. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Tk 150 million.

According to Forest Department documents, the Baitarani Reserved Forest covers 1,531 acres. The road from Sualak Bridge to Siddique Farm is 600 metres long, of which about 170 metres fall within the reserved forest. Meanwhile, the Barua Para Road is 570 metres long, and the entire road is planned to be built on reserved forest land.

Asked about the matter, Chief Conservator of Forests for the Chattogram region, Mihir Kumar Do, told Prothom Alo that a road through a reserved forest would pose a threat to the forest. Wildlife and biodiversity would be harmed. Roads through forests increase human movement, and in many cases this creates opportunities for forest encroachment, tree felling and the smuggling of forest resources. There is no provision for constructing such roads inside reserved forests, he said.