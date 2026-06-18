Trees felled for roads in Satkania reserved forest
According to Forest Department documents, the Baitarani Reserved Forest covers 1,531 acres. The road from Sualak Bridge to Siddique Farm is 600 metres long, of which about 170 metres fall within the reserved forest. Meanwhile, the Barua Para Road is 570 metres long, and the entire road is planned to be built on reserved forest land.
The Forest Department has objected to the construction of two roads through the Baitarani Reserved Forest in Satkania upazila of Chattogram. However, despite the objections, the process of road construction has not been halted.
Forest officials say work on the roads began eight months ago. They warn that the roads could increase the risks of forest encroachment, illegal intrusion, tree felling and the smuggling of forest resources.
Under the Local Government Engineering Department’s (LGED) IRIDP-3 (Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project on Priority Basis), initiatives have been taken to construct two roads through the reserved forest area under the Baitarani Beat of the Dohazari Range in Satkania.
The two roads are the Barua Para Road and the road from Sualak Bridge to Siddique Farm. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Tk 150 million.
According to Forest Department documents, the Baitarani Reserved Forest covers 1,531 acres. The road from Sualak Bridge to Siddique Farm is 600 metres long, of which about 170 metres fall within the reserved forest. Meanwhile, the Barua Para Road is 570 metres long, and the entire road is planned to be built on reserved forest land.
Asked about the matter, Chief Conservator of Forests for the Chattogram region, Mihir Kumar Do, told Prothom Alo that a road through a reserved forest would pose a threat to the forest. Wildlife and biodiversity would be harmed. Roads through forests increase human movement, and in many cases this creates opportunities for forest encroachment, tree felling and the smuggling of forest resources. There is no provision for constructing such roads inside reserved forests, he said.
Roads being built by cutting hills
Travelling from Sualak Bridge towards Siddique Farm, the landscape is surrounded by hills and forest. Trees, shrubs and hillocks line both sides of the route. Some areas have high hills, while others are flat land. The new road is being built through this terrain. This scene was observed during a visit to the Baitarani area last Monday afternoon.
Several hillocks have been cut for road construction. The scars from the cutting remain visible on the slopes. In some places, earth has been levelled to create the roadbed. Sand and brick chips have already been laid on certain sections.
Work on the road began about eight months ago.
Construction has progressed for approximately 450 metres from Sualak Bridge. In that section, soil was cut and a road about 12 feet wide was built. It was then filled with sand and brick chips. The reserved forest area begins immediately afterwards. Work has stopped at a 170-metre stretch running along the foothills of Kathal Baricha Hill.
The report also noted damage to forest cover and afforestation efforts. It further stated that the roads would fragment the forest, obstruct wildlife movement and potentially shrink their habitats.
Although the road structure has been created there by cutting soil, it has not been filled. Following objections from the Forest Department, work on that section has remained suspended for nearly three months.
A visit to the area showed there are no major settlements near the road. Apart from three or four houses, the entire area is surrounded by hills and forest land. A similar situation was observed along the Barua Para Road, where the surroundings consist only of forest, hills and trees.
Forest department has objected for a year
The Forest Department has opposed the construction of roads through the reserved forest from the outset. On 18 September last year, the Dohazari Range Officer sent a letter to the Satkania Upazila Engineer requesting that construction work be stopped.
The letter stated that roads were being built through reserved forest land in Baitarani Mouza, which could create risks of illegal entry, encroachment, tree felling and the smuggling of forest resources.
The Forest Department alleges that work continued despite the objection. A departmental report dated 17 May stated that slopes within the reserved forest had been cut for road construction. This has altered the natural landscape and could increase the risk of landslides during the monsoon.
The report also noted damage to forest cover and afforestation efforts. It further stated that the roads would fragment the forest, obstruct wildlife movement and potentially shrink their habitats.
Mohammad Sohel Rana, Divisional Forest Officer of the Chattogram South Forest Division, told Prothom Alo that, under the law, roads cannot be built through reserved forests. A report on the matter has been submitted to the Forest Department headquarters.
Initiative by an MP
Although LGED says it suspended work following the Forest Department’s objections, officials concerned say local member of parliament Mohammad Jasim Uddin Ahmed has become actively involved in the matter.
According to Forest Department officials, the MP submitted a demi-official (DO) letter to the relevant ministry regarding the road construction.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mohammad Abdul Matin, Executive Engineer of LGED Chattogram, said the road project consists of two packages. Portions of the roads fall within Forest Department land, and the department has objected. Following the objection, the contractor was instructed not to continue work there.
Roads through forests would seriously threaten biodiversity. Forests would become fragmented, while illegal entry, encroachment and tree felling would increase.
The executive engineer added: “The local MP told me that the road is necessary in the public interest and that the work should proceed. I informed him that since the Forest Department had objected, we could not continue work there. I also sent him the letter issued by the Forest Department. Afterwards, the MP informed me that he would discuss the matter with the Forest Department. He later said he had spoken with forest officials and even sent me photographs. However, we have not yet received any written approval. Therefore, the contractor has not been given written permission to resume work.”
Regarding the necessity of the road, Abdul Matin said it is not a completely new road. A dirt road already exists in the area and has been used by local residents for a long time. Because of the difficulties caused by the poor condition of the road, local people requested that it be paved.
He said the project was undertaken in consideration of local needs. The tender process has already been completed, and the project proposal was prepared nearly three years ago.
When asked about initiating road construction and issuing a DO letter despite the Forest Department’s objections, MP Mohammad Jasim Uddin Ahmed, who represents Chattogram-14 (part of Chandanaish and Satkania), told Prothom Alo that the roads are necessary considering the hardship faced by local residents. Road conditions in the area are very poor. Sick people suffer while travelling there.
He also noted that the road project had been undertaken nearly a year ago and that around 70 per cent of the work had already been completed, with only a small section remaining.
When questioned about the forest land involved, the MP said, “If there is a problem with the portion that falls within forest land, then that section can be excluded and the remaining work completed. I issued the DO letter in the interest of the people. The matter was brought to the attention of the relevant authorities so that development activities in the area are not interrupted.”
‘Not acceptable’
Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Supernumerary Professor at the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences of the University of Chittagong, believes that any initiative to build roads through a reserved forest is unacceptable.
He told Prothom Alo that roads through forests would seriously threaten biodiversity. Forests would become fragmented, while illegal entry, encroachment and tree felling would increase.
Mohammad Kamal Hossain further said that protecting forests and biodiversity is a constitutional responsibility of the state. Public representatives also have a duty to protect forests. Therefore, any plan to construct roads through a reserved forest at the initiative of an MP cannot be considered acceptable.
At a time when the government is placing importance on biodiversity conservation and environmental protection, such infrastructure projects within reserved forests would undermine those goals, he stated.