CA seeks Qatar Charity's support for tech education in madrasas

He emphasised on the eagerness of madrasa students to learn emerging technologies such as computer programming, artificial intelligence, and other tech-based skills.

“We will most welcome any support for the madrasa students,” said the chief adviser.

Qatar Charity could engage directly with Bangladeshi madrasas and support efforts to integrate technology into their curricula, he said.

He added, “Madrasa students are very quick learners. They will grasp these skills rapidly.”