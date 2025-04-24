CA seeks Qatar Charity's support for tech education in madrasas
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has sought the support of Qatar Charity to introduce technology education for hundreds of thousands of madrasa students in Bangladesh.
During a meeting with Qatar Charity’s acting chief Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha, Prof Yunus praised the organisation’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh, including its orphan sponsorship programmes and LPG distribution for Rohingya refugees.
He emphasised on the eagerness of madrasa students to learn emerging technologies such as computer programming, artificial intelligence, and other tech-based skills.
“We will most welcome any support for the madrasa students,” said the chief adviser.
Qatar Charity could engage directly with Bangladeshi madrasas and support efforts to integrate technology into their curricula, he said.
He added, “Madrasa students are very quick learners. They will grasp these skills rapidly.”
In response, the Qatar Charity chief noted that the organisation has already supported several madrasas with life-skill and livelihood programmes. He assured that the proposal would be taken into serious consideration.
The conversation also focused on continued humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar.
Professor Yunus urged Qatar Charity to sustain its LPG distribution efforts and extend assistance in the fields of education and healthcare for the refugee population.
Highlighting the importance of female education, the Chief Adviser called for targeted support for girls, especially madrasa students in Bangladesh.
The two leaders also discussed Bangladesh’s microfinance initiatives and their impactful role in poverty alleviation.
Prof Yunus encouraged Qatar Charity to explore partnerships with private microfinance institutions in Bangladesh to expand outreach and effectiveness in combating poverty.