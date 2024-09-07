Enforced disappearances: Inquiry commission yet to start work

The inquiry commission formed to look into the enforced disappearances carried out by members of the law enforcement forces and agencies has not been able to start functioning as yet.

No office has been prepared for the commission as yet, and the members are unable to hold meetings.

On 27 August the government formed this commission headed by a retired judge of the High Court Division.

Sources say that the cabinet division on Thursday began official communications with the commission members regarding secretarial assistance in their work.

The circular published in this regard has given the commission 45 working days to submit their inquiry report to the government.

Sources in the cabinet division say that an office is being prepared for the commission. The process is also on to provide it with the necessary workforce.