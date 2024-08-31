Enforced disappearances: Confusion over scope of investigations

The circular issued by the cabinet division on Tuesday regarding the five-member committee headed by retired justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury, stated that it was in keeping with the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1956. The good side of this commission being formed under this act is that its power is similar to that of the court.

This commission will be able to summon any one and ensure that they come before them, and their deposition or interrogation will be under oath. The commission can ask for any documents and scrutinise these. They will ask for affidavits with evidence and can go anywhere to examine evidence or documents. So the commission can investigate any allegations as in-depth as needed.

But the wording of the circular has created a degree of trepidation. It states that this commission has been tasked with finding the persons who have been victims of enforced disappearance carried out by any members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch, Detective Branch, Ansar Battalion, National Security Intelligence (NSI), defence forces, Directorate General Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Coast Guard and other law implementing and enforcing agencies of the country.

It is hard to believe that this is a clerical error.