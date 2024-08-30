Secret prison: Where just staying alive was intolerably painful

Several of the victims said, they were subject to excessive physical torture after being picked up. Some of them were often taken to torture cells. When taken to the toilet, they would be blindfolded and handcuffed and could hear the screams and cries of others being tortured.

Sources working on enforced disappearances say that the abducted persons who had been in detention for long, would be kept in these cells. There were some who were immediately killed after being picked up or within a few days of being picked up. In the Narayanganj seven-murder incident of 2014, the abducted persons were suffocated and killed by wrapping polythene around their heads. Then their abdomens were slit open, filled with cement or heavy objects and the bodies flung into the river. The bodies of some were recovered and some were never found.

After Sheikh Hasina came to power, from 2010 a trend began to abduct leaders and activists of the political opposition parties. This increased extensively before the 5 January 2014 election. From the very outset it was alleged that the government's forces were involved in this, but the government at the time paid no heed. They would make taunting remarks like the person was "hiding from loan collectors because he owed money", and so on.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August in face of the student-people's uprising, the demand resounded even louder for the victims of enforced disappearance to be returned, to close down the secret detention cells and to place those involved on trial.