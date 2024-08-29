Bangladesh signs instrument of accession to int'l convention on enforced disappearances

Chief adviser professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Thursday signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from enforced disappearances.

He signed the instrument at the weekly meeting of the council of advisers amid clapping by the advisers.

"It is a historic occasion," the chief adviser's press wing quoted Prof Yunus as saying.

The instrument was signed a day before the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.