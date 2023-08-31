Govt agencies focus on suppressing dissent, not crime

While surfing online, an ad for the Sun Wallet-Secure Loan app pops up on the screen of many mobile phones. The app offers loans to the user. If the app is downloaded, permission must be given for access to all sorts of information of the user, even photographs and videos.

In a review of the app on Google Play, a woman wrote that she had repaid the loan in due time, but she is still being asked for additional payment. Her personal information and data is being used to blackmail her. She said that the app is a trap for innocent unsuspecting persons.