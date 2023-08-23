MTFE swindled millions of dollars in Nigeria, Sri Lanka

Before launching its operation in Bangladesh, multilevel marketing company Metaverse Foreign Exchange (MTFE) Group reportedly swindled large sums of money from citizens in Nigeria and Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, the MTFE tricked around USD 1 billion out of the people in Nigeria, while the deception earned them LNR 1 billion in Sri Lanka.

Following their ‘successful’ ventures in the two countries, the fraud company entered Bangladesh to ruin the people who dream to be rich overnight.