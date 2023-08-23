People still haven’t got their Tk 220 billion back

MTFE’s fraud is different in style, but its strategy is like that of Destiny. Just as Destiny gathered more clients through the existing clients, MTFE also collects ‘investors’. They people who have lost their money say MTFE would claim to be a company based in Canada and Dubai and would carry out transactions online or in the virtual world in shares, dollars, crypto-currency like bitcoin and so on. They would promise huge profits on investments. Interested persons would pay through banks or mobile financial services (MFS). They would received virtual currency in return. The profits would be deposited on the mobile phone apps. For some time those profits could be withdrawn and encashed too. But recently the clients’ accounts on the app have shut down. The people have realised they have been victims of a scam.

MTFE has no office in Bangladesh. There is no address of any chairman or managing director. All transactions were over the mobile phone. MTFE would appoint country operation service (COO) representatives to collect investors, Hundreds of COOs were appointed all over the country, say the victims.

There are no records of how many people have lost money. But thousands of people in various districts claim to have lost millions of taka in this manner.

While these activities had been going on for long, this did not come to the attention of any government office. When asked if Bangladesh Bank is doing anything about MTFE, the central bank spokesperson and executive director Mezbaul Haque told Prothom Alo, “I read about the MTFE scam in the newspapers. Legal channels are being used to carry out illegal business. It is the people’s right to use their money as they will. Bangladesh Bank can’t say anything about that.”

When asked why MTFE’s activities escaped the eye of Bangladesh Bank and other government offices, despite their operations carrying on for long, Mezbaul Haque said that if BTRC had a website monitoring team, such matter will occur less.

BTRC chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder was contacted over mobile phone about this statement of Bangladesh Bank, but he did not reply to the call. He was later sent an SMS, but hasn’t replied to that either.