Cyber crime: Highest number of cases in Dhaka, next Chattogram

The highest number of cases filed on cybercrime charges in the country are in Dhaka district. Outside Dhaka, the district with the most cybercrime cases is Chattogram. A scrutiny of the cases that come to the Dhaka cyber tribunal reveal that over half the cases come from 15 districts. Most of these cases have been lodged under Section 57 of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Act. The crimes detailed in this act include spreading false and defamatory content and distorted or obscene pictures online.

In 2013 a single cyber tribunal was set up in Dhaka. Till September last year, 2669 cases have been placed with the tribunal. Prothom Alo has reviewed records pertaining to the cases over seven years. The records reveal that 28.36 per cent of the cases come from Dhaka district and various police stations of Dhaka city. Meanwhile, 5. 58 per cent of the cases come from Chattogram district and police stations of the city. And 1410 cases, that is 52.83 per cent, come from Sylhet, Khulna, Habiganj, Cumilla, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Rangpur, Gazipur, Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Pabna and Narsingdi districts.