BB reserve heist: Nearly $1b could have been stolen

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) lost a whopping USD 81 million from its foreign exchange reserve to unidentified hackers on 4 February 2016. The theft was initially kept under wraps for 24 days.

After it came to light, the government formed a three-member committee, with former BB governor Mohammed Farashuddin as chief, to investigate the incident on 15 March.

The committee diligently delved into the incident and submitted an exhaustive report on 30 May. At the same time, a case was filed at Motijheel police station and later the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was entrusted with its investigation.

Beyond the border, the United States’ (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also conducted a separate investigation. Their findings were mentioned in a criminal case filed with a US district court in California in 2018.

All investigations revealed detailed information about the money heist.