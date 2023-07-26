Forex reserve fiasco: Who is to blame?

But media reports of 2020 and 2021 point out how the government had repeatedly said that there was no logic in keeping huge of huge volume of foreign exchange in reserve. It was argued that very little interest was earned by letting it lie in the reserves. More interest could be earned by investing this in development projects and the government would also gain in capacity to take up more development projects.

In 2020 when our foreign exchange reserves crept up to USD 36 billion, I had written in the newspapers how this understanding was illogical. But who bothered?

On 16 July, in Banik Barta and Azadi I had written that the actual important of expanding reserves was that it symbolised how dynamic and strong a country’s economy was. When a country’s foreign exchange reserves were on a rise, then the policymakers of that economy had no need to succumb to anyone’s blackmailing. Such independence in taking up policies is invaluable, especially for developing countries. The acid test of the weakness or strength of any country’s economy is current account deficit versus surplus in balance of trade.

I wrote that the balance of trade in Bangladesh’s visible export and import flow in most years still had a deficit of around 15 to 20 billion dollars. But as we are becoming able to make up this deficit mainly from our steadily increasing remittance flow, we no longer are having to depend on handouts from foreign countries or international institutions. We still are eager to avail soft loans from the World Bank, IMF or Asian Development Bank, but most of our foreign loans are suppliers’ credit.