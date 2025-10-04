Bangladesh Railway to receive 20 engines worth over Tk 15b as grant from China

Bangladesh Railway is set to receive 20 metre-gauge engines from China as a grant, valued at more than 15 billion (1,500 crore) taka. The government has undertaken an initiative to procure these engines, which China will provide entirely free of cost.

To this end, Bangladesh Railway has prepared a project proposal. The railway authority expects to receive the donated engines within the next two years.

According to railway sources, there is currently an acute shortage of metre-gauge engines. Due to this scarcity, passenger and freight train services are being cancelled almost daily.

Under normal circumstances, purchasing new engines through the tendering process and completing associated formalities would take two to three years. However, since no tender is required for donated engines, it will be possible to obtain the new engines within one to one-and-a-half years.