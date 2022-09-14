'EC unveils roadmap for next polls, faces a lot of questions'

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal did not attend the event due to his illness.
In his absence, senior election commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan addressed the event as the chief guest.
He said the road map is solely intended to hold a free, fair credible and participatory election.
The commission has identified 14 challenges for the elections and outlined action plans to deal with them.
The challenges include, creating confidence among the political parties regarding the election commission, ensuring impartial role of the police and administrative officials, creating trust regarding the EVM, controlling money and muscle power, maintaining law and order situation during election, making the parties follow the electoral code of conduct, preventing fake votes, and ensuring presence of candidates, polling agents and voters.
Election commissioner Mohammad Alamgir said they tried their best to consider the recommendations of all parties in the action plan. But they had to avoid the recommendations that go against the constitution.
He also said they will deal with the challenges and implement the roadmap. There is still one year and four months left for the polls. Many, who are still in trust-deficit, will gain confidence in the coming days, observing the activities of the EC.
Election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said the commission will move forward according to the plan and will be able to hold a good and participatory election with cooperation from all.
Election commissioner Anisur Rahman sought cooperation from all stakeholders to reach the desired destination through the time-befitting roadmap.
According to the action plan, EVMs will be used only in the polling booths situated in metropolitan and district town areas.
Roadmap
* Law reforms: August 2022 to February 2023
*Dialogue: March 2022 to December 2022
*Rearrangement of constituencies: January 2023 to June 2023
*Use of modern technology: August 2022 to August 2023
*New party registration: September 2022 to June 2023
*Voter list: activities to update voter lists start in May, 2022; final list release in March 2023.
*Polling station selection: June 2023 to August 2023; Gazette publication at least 25 days before the polls.
*Training: To start in January 2023
*Registration of election observer: January 2023 to August 2023