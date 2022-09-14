'EC unveils roadmap for next polls, faces a lot of questions'

Election commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan has said the commission is facing a lot of questions and there is a lack of trust.

He came up with the statement while unveiling the roadmap for the 12th national parliamentary elections at Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

The election commissioner, however, claimed they have advanced to some extent in gaining trust through their activities.

According to the constitution, the election commission is supposed to hold elections between November 2023 and January 2024.