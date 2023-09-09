Chinese investors want simplification of tax, customs, visa processes

Chinese investors want simplification of tax, customs procedures and visa processes to enhance trade and investment with Bangladesh.

Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh Song Yang made the remarks while addressing a seminar on "Stakeholder Consultation with Chinese Investors: Challenges, Expectations and Prospects" held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BCFEC) at Purbachal.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), is holding a three-day "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023" inaugurated on Friday at the BCFEC.