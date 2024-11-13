3 companies got majority of work with dominance of 1 person

Three companies were awarded the majority of software-based work as a “syndicate” was created in connection with the government’s Access to Information (a2i) project under the ICT sector.

One individual ruled the roost in the project since its inception.

The three companies are: Orange Business Development (OrangeBD), Tappware Solutions, and SoftBD.

The individual, who had a supremacy over the project, is Anir Chowdhury. His latest role in the project was as “programme adviser”. He has since been removed from his duties, and an investigation is underway against him.

The a2i project, which aims to contribute to the country’s digital development, began in 2006 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh. In 2020, its name was changed to Aspire to Innovate (a2i). The project’s duration has been extended multiple times, with the latest extension set to end in 2025.