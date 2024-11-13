a2i project
3 companies got majority of work with dominance of 1 person
Three companies were awarded the majority of software-based work as a “syndicate” was created in connection with the government’s Access to Information (a2i) project under the ICT sector.
One individual ruled the roost in the project since its inception.
The three companies are: Orange Business Development (OrangeBD), Tappware Solutions, and SoftBD.
The individual, who had a supremacy over the project, is Anir Chowdhury. His latest role in the project was as “programme adviser”. He has since been removed from his duties, and an investigation is underway against him.
The a2i project, which aims to contribute to the country’s digital development, began in 2006 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh. In 2020, its name was changed to Aspire to Innovate (a2i). The project’s duration has been extended multiple times, with the latest extension set to end in 2025.
In the beginning, the project was started with Tk 270 million, but that amount has increased over the years. By December 2025, the cost will reach Tk 9.67 billion. The government is providing over Tk 6.55 billion while the development partners are providing the rest. The largest portion of the budget (Tk 8.55 billion) has been allocated for the 2020–2025 period.
In 2018, a2i was brought under the ICT division from the Prime Minister’s Office. Since then, several individuals involved in the project have alleged that irregularities and authoritarianism have increased.
Moreover, questions have been raised over the legitimacy of various initiatives under the project.
a2i current project director Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that an investigation by the ICT division is ongoing regarding the allegations of irregularities.
Once the report is available, it will be clear if there was any bias in awarding work, he added.
Four companies bag 50pc work
Between 2019 and 2024, a2i procured software and maintenance services through 46 separate purchases. It was found that Tappware Solutions, SoftBD, and Business Automation each received six contracts, while OrangeBD got five.
In total, four companies were awarded 23 out of 46 contracts, while the remaining 23 contracts were distributed among 20 other companies.
There are allegations that these three companies – OrangeBD, Tapware Solutions, and SoftBD – in collusion with the a2i officials secured the contracts.
Sources said that procurement conditions were tailor made to ensure that they get the work.
Analysing information from November 2020 to May 2022, it is found there were 11 software purchases and maintenance works. Of these works, OrangeBD, Tappware Solutions, and SoftBD individually and jointly received seven.
Md Kamruzzaman Niton, Al Ashraful Kabir Jewel, and Atiqul Islam Khan respectively are the CEOs of Tappware Solutions, OrangeBD, and SoftBD.
While speaking to Prothom Alo, they said that their companies secured the contracts based on competency and did not receive any undue advantages.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Atiqul Islam Khan said there is no scope to secure the work through illegal means.
Atiqul Islam as a software engineer would work as consultant for a2i between 2011 and 2015. He started work as CEO of SoftBD in May of 2015.
In September 2020, the then president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), Syed Almas Kabir wrote to the project director of a2i regarding the conditions of a procurement process.
In the letter, he pointed out that the four conditions, which were set, are conflicting with the public procurement rules. The conditions, which have been set, cannot be fulfilled by most of the companies except one or two. As a result, many will not be able to prove their ability despite having qualifications for the work. Such illogical conditions should not be set.
Project officials said that the conditions for tenders were set in such a way that one company technically got the highest numbers. Analysing the a2i documents, it is found that the companies, which secured the contracts, got higher numbers than the other companies.
Following the fall of the Awami League government amid the student-people’s uprising, the interim government took charge on 8 August.
The ICT division asked 14 senior officials and consultants of a2i project to refrain from duties. Among them, nine were consultants appointed by UNDP-Bangladesh. Of them, one was Anir Chowdhury.
Prothom Alo contacted Anir Chowdhury for his comments over the allegations, but he suggested talking to the UNDP-Bangladesh.
In response, the UNDP-Bangladesh through email confirmed they were aware of the allegations, which had been submitted to the UNDP Office of Audit and Investigations.
They are reviewing the claims to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed with an official investigation, and if any misconduct is proven, action will be taken, they added.
The project director is the top official of a project. Officials concerned said Anir Chowdhury operated as the unofficial head of the project due to his influence. He was called as the project’s “policy advisor”.
However, sources at the a2i said Anir Chowdhury’s latest role was “programme advisor”. He travelled abroad frequently for conferences and forums.
Among the foreign trips from the ICT division between 2021 and 2024, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the highest number of foreign trips. Anir Chowdhury is second in the list, with 16 foreign trips. Most of the costs for these trips were covered by the hosting organisations.
ICT division officials said the a2i informal head was Anir Chowdhury. He had a supremacy as he engaged in this project for long.
Anir Chowdhury was close to Former ICT advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. So he had an additional influence over the project.
Status of a2i project
a2i has played a crucial role in developing websites for government ministries, departments, agencies, and even union parishads, in addition to digitising several government services. However, over time, the project’s activities have been questioned.
a2i launched ‘EkShop’ to bring e-commerce services to remote areas, but the platform is now limited to offering policy advice. Similarly, the e-payment service “EkPay” was launched in 2019 without approval from Bangladesh Bank.
a2i opened ‘eksheba’ platform in 2019 with the view to provide all types of government services from one platform. In the next year, the government opened another platform, myGov, with the same purpose. Bidding takes place for the two sites separately. However, currently the viewers are directed to myGov if they click on eksheba.
The a2i introduced another platform, doptor, with two separate addresses - one is a government site and another is operated by vendor organisation, Tappware. Both the sites contain the same information and the contact address is ‘a2i’. a2i developed another platform - national intelligence for skills, education, employment and entrepreneurship. The site of this platform, however, does not have any information.
Before the 12th parliamentary elections, a2i ran a show “Mission 2041: I’m Bangladesh” in December 2023, at a cost of Tk 5.3 million to publicise the achievements of the former government.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dnet and iSocial founding chief executive Ananya Raihan said the initial aim of a2i was to help digitalisation of the government offices. But later they started competing with private companies and were interfering in the activities of various organisations when it was under the prime minister’s office.
There are questions about their advisers too, he remarked.
Stating that an assessment of a2i is necessary, Ananya Raihan said it needs to be investigated how they operate, who they are accountable to and to what extent their work aligns with the actual public need.