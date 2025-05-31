Gas crisis persists, production declines

Gas production in the country is steadily declining. Even with increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover the shortfall, the situation remains unmanageable. Supply is not increasing proportionately to meet demand, resulting in a persistent gas crisis. Therefore, the power generation capacity is not being fully realised. Meanwhile, complaints from residential and industrial consumers about the unavailability of gas continue to mount.

Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) sources say the demand for gas now stands at 3.8 cubic feet per day. It is possible to manage the deficit through rationing if a minimum daily supply of 3 billion cubic feet of gas is maintained. However, the current supply has dropped to 2.7 billion cubic feet. As a result, the government was forced to cut gas supply to the power sector to boost supply to the industrial sector.

The country once produced 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day. However, as production declined, LNG imports began in 2018. Domestic gas production has now fallen to 1.85 billion cubic feet per day, and supply is now largely dependent on LNG imports.