Role of Indian media not conducive for normal relations: Touhid Hossain

Despite the current tensions, expressing hope for the relationship between the two countries, Touhid Hossain said, "Relationships are not about one day, one year, or even one decade; they are long-term matters. Relationships don’t always go the same way. We remain hopeful that we can establish a good relationship where the interests of both parties are preserved. Most importantly, the relationship should be such that it safeguards the interests of both countries, preventing it from going in one direction only."

He pointed out ed the unresolved issues of water distribution and border killings in advancing the relationship between the two countries.

Touhid Hossain said, "I have always strongly spoken out about border killings. Even when I met Indian officials face-to-face, I told them this is absolutely unacceptable. This is the only border in the world where two countries are not at war, yet people are shot and killed. This is not the case anywhere else in the world. India must address this issue, as it is a major obstacle. There is no need to shoot people in this manner. Crime does happen at all borders, but there is no need to kill people for committing a crime. If someone commits a crime, they should be handed over to the law for proper trial."