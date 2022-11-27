Women journalists must pave the path for more women in journalism: Gitiara Nasreen

Women working in the country’s media are still largely considered "women journalists", and to get out of such an identity stereotype, eminent journalism educator Gitiara Nasreen has emphasised on the importance of establishing the identity of just ‘journalist’ for women.

Speaking at a discussion titled 'Celebrating Young Women in Journalism and Future Prospects' at a hotel in the capital on Friday, the professor of mass communication and journalism at Dhaka University lamented that journalism is still considered a “men’s job”, stated a press release.