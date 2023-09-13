Police ready to perform legal duty to protect people’s lives: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday said that the police have the capacity to face any challenge to maintain law and order in the future.

“The police forces are ready to perform their legal duty to protect the lives and properties of the people,” he said this while addressing a special welfare meeting with the police personnel of Dhaka Range at Mill Barracks Police Lines.

Chaired by Dhaka Range DIG Syed Nurul Islam, the meeting was addressed among others, by additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan, Special Branch chief Md Monirul Islam, Md Atiqul Islam, DIG Md Anwar Hossain and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhaka Md Asaduzzaman.