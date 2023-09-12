My husband attacked ADC Harun sir first: ADC Sanjida

“At first, I thought there might be any quarrel with someone. But I saw my husband.Why he had come, what he had done, I knew nothing about it. He was totally out of his mind. There were several guys with him. I do not know them,” Sanjida said.

After that ADC Harun was beaten and taken to the ETT room, she said adding, “They were beating sir (ADC Harun) while taking him to the room. Sir went to a corner of the room in a bid to save himself. At that time, my husband, unfortunately, told those boys, make videos of these two.”

“I was in the ETT gown. You know what it looks like. It was disheveled. I was shouting at my husband that no man was supposed to enter this room. Why you enter the room with such many people? As I was shouting, he slapped me for two or three times.