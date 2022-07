On behalf of the officials of the Bangladesh Bank, the deputy governors welcomed the new governor with flowers.

A ceremony was also held to mark his tenure as the new governor.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, a senior secretary at the finance ministry, was appointed the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term on 11 June.

He succeeded former governor Fazle Kabir, whose tenure as the central bank chief ended on 3 July.