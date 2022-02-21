ACC brings 13 charges against Sharif

The Anti-Corruption Commission at a press conference said that Sharif Uddin had been removed from his post as he did not abide by the service rules, not under the pressure of influential people.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) secretary Md Mahbub Hossain has discarded the allegations that ACC’s deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin was fired under the pressure of influential people as their names came up in his investigation of corruption. He said Sharif was dismissed as he did not abide by the service regulations.

He said this during a press conference at the head office of the ACC in the capital’s Segunbagicha area. He said the allegations that Sharif was fired under the pressure from influential people as their names came in some cases in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar was not true.

The ACC gave an official statement regarding the dismissal of Sharif Uddin without any notice amid various controversies on this issue. Explaining the circumstances under which Sharif had to be removed, the ACC raised 13 allegations against him.