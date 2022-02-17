ACC official fired after getting death threat

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Sharif has created a stir among the ACC officials around the country. His colleagues have organised a human chain programme protesting the dismissal in front of ACC headquarters in the city’s Segunbagicha area. They said Sharif was known as an honest and bold officer.
ACC sources said, while posted in Chattogram, Sharif launched some much-discussed anti-graft drives and filed cases against several individuals. Those drives include unearthing corruption in the acquisition of land worth Tk 3 trillion in 72 projects, forgery of NID and passport of Rohingyas and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas company. These activities enraged many persons.
Sharif was transferred from Patuakhali to Chattogram on 16 June last year. Now he has been fired for ‘unknown’ reason.
Several commissioners and the secretary of the ACC were contacted for comment over the issue but none of them responded.
ACC sources said Sharif filed a case against four officials of election commission (EC) including a director for making some Rohingya people voters illegally.
He filed a case against six persons including former councillors of the word no 39 and 34 for giving Rohingyas birth registration certificates and inducting them into the voter list illegally.
Sharif also filed a case against former minister Nurul Islam BSC’s eldest son and Awami League’s member of central industry and commerce affairs sub-committee Md Mujibur Rahman, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company’s general manager engineer Md Sarwar Hossain, former manager Md Mujibur Rahman, former general manager Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, surveyor Md Didarul Alam for providing illegal gas connections. ACC arrested Sarwar, Mujibur and Didarul in the case.
Sharif filed another case against the railway eastern zone’s former general manager and three other officials for embezzling over Tk 10 million (1,02,44,000) through corruption, irregularities in recruitment and forgery in land acquisition.
According to the civil society members in Chattogram and Sharif Uddin’s colleague, a corrupt clique is behind his transfer to Patuakhali as well as the dismissal from his job.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) in Chattogram Akhter Kabir Chowdhury said, “We see in movies how honest police or government officials are dismissed because they conduct operations against the corrupt. Now we see it in real life. Sharif Uddin had a very brave role against corruption in big projects and government offices in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. The ACC should clarify why he was dismissed from his job.”
Akhter Kabir Chowdhury requested ACC, the government and the Supreme Court for a fair investigation.
The order to fire Sharif Uddin was issued in line with the section 54(2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission (staff) rules. The section 54(2) says whatever differences the rules states, appropriate authorities can dismiss anyone in a 90-day notice period or paying a salary for 90 days without serving any showcase notice.
Many people also think this office order contradicts with the fundamental rights of the constitution. Article 135 (2) of the constitution states, “No such person shall be dismissed or removed or reduced in rank until he has been given a reasonable opportunity of showing cause why that action should not be taken.”
Though Sharif Uddin was transferred to Patuakhali, his family lives in a rented apartment in Chattogram’s Khulshi.
Sharif Uddin said he had been receiving threats even after being transferred to Patuakhli. He filed a general diary with Chattogram’s Khulshi police station on 30 January, seeking protection.
He alleged in the general diary that two persons came to his residence at 9:00pm on 30 January and threatened him saying they would see how he continues his job at the ACC, They also abused him verbally.
Speaking about his dismissal from ACC, Sharif Uddin told Prothom Alo, “I have nothing to say. I will only say I am a victim.
This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf and Hasanul Banna