ACC official fired after getting death threat

Deputy assistant director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sharif Uddin has lost his job within 16 days getting death threats.

Sharif Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with Khulshi police station on 30 January saying he his life had been threatened and then he was dismissed on 16 February.

In an official order signed by ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, the anti-graft body sacked the officer with immediate effect.

The office order said that the deputy assistant director of ACC Sharif Uddin would be removed from his post as per rule 54 (2) of the ACC (staff) rules, 2008. He will get 90 days salary and other benefits applicable.