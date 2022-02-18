ACC official falls into danger for investigating corruption in land acquisition

Sacked ACC official Sharif Uddin has carried out investigations in three projects. A total of 155 people including bureaucrats and politicians are found to be involved.
Corruption in land acquisition worth Tk 780 million has been detected in three projects, according to an investigation report of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). About Tk 590 million has been embezzled.
The investigation report was submitted to the Chattogram ACC district office on 30 June. After the investigation, no action has been taken so far against those who are allegedly involved.
On the contrary, reinvestigation has been ordered, scrapping the previous investigation. ACC deputy director Md Sharif Uddin, who led the investigation, has been transferred and then was fired on Wednesday. Earlier on 30 January, he got death threats.
Those accused of corruption have filed a total of 19 allegations with the ACC chairman against him.
According to the ACC investigation report, a total of 155 people's involvement in the land acquisition corruption have been mentioned, and a large number of those are local Awami Leaders and activists in Cox's Bazar. Former DC Md Kamal Uddin was directly involved in it.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday night, Sharif Uddin said, "I fell into anger of government officials, influential politicians and a gang of middlemen."
They mounted pressure on me not to mention their names. As there is evidence of corruption, I didn't agree. Following their death threats, I am afraid over the security of my life."
People familiar with the investigation and local sources said name of an influential secretary primarily comes up in the investigation over land acquisition. But later his name was dropped. Names of 155 people including former DC and municipalty mayor Mujibur Rahman were mentioned.
Alleged corruption in three projects
The three projects where corruption allegations surfaced are: Cox's Bazar municipalty water treatment project, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office building construction in Cox's Bazar and and Single Point Mooring (SPM) in Maheshkhali. Land acquisition of these projet begins in 2018.
According to the investigation report, a gang of middlemen was active in handing over money to the affected people for this project. The middlemen would charge Tk 20 to Tk 30 per cent as commission, and the money was sent to local politicians and government officials concerned.
Former ACC chairman Golam Rahman said, "A sindicate always remains active over the land acquistion. The genuine land owners are deprived of compensation. Such corruption cannot be reined in unless the syndicate is identified and given exaplary punishment.
In January this year, this correspondent visited to see the progress of these three projects. The construction of these infrastructures is going on in full swing. Boundary walls have been erected in those sites. Failing to get compensation, most of the land owners are crowding to the concered offices including district administration in Cox's Bazar.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, incumbent DC of Cox's Bazar Mamunur Rashed said, "The allegations of those corruptions were raised before I took over. The investigation carried out then was submitted before my joining. As a result, I cannot say anything about this. I have heard the standing committee on the land ministry is investigating. If they seek any cooperation, we will extend."