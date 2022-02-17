Bangladesh

TIB asks if 'influential people' behind dismissal of ACC official Sharif

Staff Correspondent
Sharif Uddin
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has raised questions as to whether the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Sharif Uddin has been sacked due to the pressure by a syndicate of influential people.

The organisation has demanded that the matter needs to be cleared, according to a press release of TIB on Thursday.

According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired deputy director Md Sharif Uddin on Wednesday. Last, he was posted in Patuakhali district ACC coordinated office.

TIB press release said while posted in Chattogram, Sharif played a key role in launching drives against corruption of huge amount in the acquisition of land, forgery of NID and passport of Rohingyas and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas company. He also efficiently handled the cases relating to corruption.

A question naturally comes up whether he has been transferred from Chattogram to Patuakhali under the pressure of those who are angered by his drives and dealing cases efficiently. Finally, he has been sacked.

TIB said a negative reaction is being noticed inside and outside of the organisation. ACC staff organised a human chain in front of their head office protesting against the termination. This is unusual and alarming.

TIB thinks as per service rule, the ACC may have jurisdiction to fire any official. But why an efficient and courageous official dedicated to work against corruption was terminated instead of protection. People have the right to know.

