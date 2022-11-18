5 killed, 15 injured in Gopalganj, Gaibandha road crashes

The deceased were identified as Ashik, 25, son of Asaaduzzaman of Tungipara upazila in the district, Sohag, 30, son of Abdur Rahman of Boalmari upazila in Faridpur, Nizamuddin Sardar, 60, son of Alauddin Sardar of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.
On information, members of police and fire service rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Gopalganj General Hospital, he added.
Of the deceased, Ashik was the bus’s supervisor; Sohag was the truck driver while Nizamuddin was the bus passenger.
In Gaibandha, a Gaibandha-bound bus of Al Riyad Paribahan hit Gaibandha-bound bus of Al Riyad Paribahan knocked down a woman and her drandchild, said Maidul Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station.
The deceased were identified as Sabina Begum, 45, wife of Ashraful Islam of Boulerpara village in Betkapa union under Gaibandha’s Palashbari upazila and her granddaughter Tiya Moni, 5.
According to locals, Sabina used to work at a hotel.
She ran after Tiya when the latter was crossing the highway to eat cake.