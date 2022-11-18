5 killed, 15 injured in Gopalganj, Gaibandha road crashes

Five people including an elderly woman and a minor girl were killed and 15 others injured in road accidents in Gopalganj and Gaibandha districts on Thursday night and Friday, UNB reports.

Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzel Hoque, inspector of Bhatiyapara highway police outpost in Kashiyani of the Gopalganj, said a Tungipara-bound bus of ‘Imad Paribahan’ from Dhaka rammed into a sand-laded truck parked in Gopinathpur area under sadar upazila around 11:00pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot and 15 others injured.